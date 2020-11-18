No need to use hashtag to search on Instagram any more!
Keywords will be enough to search for a subject or topic of interest.
Instagram users in select countries will now be able to search the platform using keywords and no hashtags are required.
The Facebook-owned company said the keyword search feature will initially be available in English in six countries.
"The search is limited to general interest topics and keywords that are within Instagram's community guidelines," the company was quoted as saying in media reports on Tuesday.
Earlier users had to search for names, usernames, hashtags, locations or accounts. Now, however, Instagram will allow people to search directly with keywords, even if a tag is missing. Keywords will throw up content relevant to their interests.
Instagram also announced to expand Guides to everyone – to make it easier to find, curate and share the products, places and posts people love from their favourite accounts.
The users can find Guides on Profile, and share them across Stories and in direct messages (DMs).
"Product Guides may be featured in Instagram Shop, our new shopping destination within the Instagram app, so you can discover new products from people you may not already follow," the company announced.
Facebook last week announced two big changes to Instagram in the form of a Reels tab and a Shop tab.
The Reels tab will make it easier for people to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world. With Reels, one can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools.
The Shop tab will give them a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products they love.
-
Technology
No need to use hashtag to search on Instagram any ...
Keywords will be enough to search for a subject or topic of interest. READ MORE
-
Europe
Thieves hijack truck, steal $6.6m worth of Apple...
They stole 48 pallets of Apple products, including watches, iPhones,... READ MORE
-
Technology
Boom in demand for friendly hackers as 5G...
The new technology is vastly more complex than its predecessors,... READ MORE
-
Technology
Windows to the future: Microsoft introduces new...
AMD, Intel and Qualcomm sign up to fortify defenses of upcoming... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews