Xiaomi revolutionizes content creation with newly-launched smartphones in the UAE
The newest creator-focused devices include Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro and a refreshed Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Global technology leader, Xiaomi, has officially launched its newest additions to the Xiaomi 11 family aimed to inspire creativity among smartphone users: Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and refreshed and stylish Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the UAE.
Continuously revolutionizing smartphone photography and videography, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro both offer a slew of innovative “Cinemagic” filmmaking features. Gone are the days of heavy and expensive movie-making equipment, with Xiaomi 11T Series, industry-leading filmmaking technology is now available in the palms of aspiring creators’ hands. At the same time, the ultra-slim, featherweight Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, is the perfect offering for users seeking a high-end stylish smartphone that includes innovative features to enable creativity.
Xiaomi has achieved another milestone with the launch of the cinematic powerhouse Xiaomi 11T Pro - Xiaomi’s first smartphone to launch globally with the company's proprietary 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology. The industry-leading technology will enable a 100% charge in just 17 minutes*, giving creators more time to keep up with their creativity and minimize downtime by ensuring a full day use. This is achieved through innovative technologies such as dual charge pumps, dual-cell battery structure, MTW, Graphene application on Li-ion battery and Mi-FC technology. The safety of the battery is guaranteed by a TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification, 34 charging and battery safety features, real-time temperature monitoring and other measures. All that while the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform delivers the power needed to propel a plethora of AI features.
Not only does Xiaomi 11T Pro pack a lot of performance punch, but it also features a powerful triple camera set up with a pro-grade 108MP wide angle, 2x telemacro, and a 120° ultra-wide-angle lens. On top of that, the smartphone boasts impressive computational filmography capabilities with one-click AI Cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10+, allowing users to capture footage with the same smart ISO technology found in digital cameras.
A real Cinemagic powerhouse wouldn’t be complete without a stunning, durable and responsive display. The DisplayMate A+ rated 6.67’’ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flat display is equipped with TrueColor, Dolby Vision® and HDR10+. It showcases over 1 billion colors, boasts 1000 nits of peak brightness, offers up to 480Hz touch sampling rate and is shielded by the strongest Corning® Gorilla® glass to date – Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™. The display also features a number of eye care functions to protect users from eye strain, such as True Display which automatically adjusts the color temperature according to the surrounding conditions as well as Reading Mode 3.0. Xiaomi 11T Pro further tops that up with Dolby Vision® as well as dedicated dual speakers with SOUND BY Harman Kardon.
Xiaomi 11T Pro is available in three stylish colors with a brushed finish including Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. It comes in two variants: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. With a starting price of AED 2399, Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available for purchase from official Xiaomi channels across the UAE.
Xiaomi 11T continues the mission to make Cinemagic available to everyone by offering features such as a high-resolution triple camera, along with a suite of AI-powered tools to boost your creativity and productivity.
Enjoy breathtaking shots with Xiaomi 11T triple camera featuring a 108MP high-resolution wide-angle, 120° ultra-wide angle, and 2x telemacro camera. The smartphone combines this with its one-click AI cinema modes to distill the tricks of professional cinematographers such as Time Freeze, Night Time-Lapse, Magic Zoom and other types of complicated shots into just a single click while the faintest of sounds is brought to life in cinematic fashion with Audio Zoom.
Xiaomi 11T 6.67’’ 120Hz flat AMOLED display equally delivers HDR10+ with stunning sharpness and crystal clarity, over 1 billion colors, a smorgasbord of eye care features and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring that the slightest tap on the screen will allow users to capture the perfect shot even in a fleeting moment.
Whether you’re shooting or editing your very own cinematic footage, Xiaomi 11T keeps up with you throughout your day thanks to a power-efficient MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset, a massive 5000mAh battery and 67W wired turbo charging that gets to 100% in only 36 minutes*
Xiaomi 11T is also available with a brushed finish in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue; and comes in two variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB. Price starts at AED 1999 from official Xiaomi channels across the UAE.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE unveils a sleek yet striking aesthetic, packing all the perks into an ultra-thin and lightweight body, measuring a mere 6.81mm and 158g**. The design is further will accentuated by a razor-thin 1.88mm on both top and side bezels, as well as four choices of stylish color. While Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink are making a return, Xiaomi is adding a brand-new color - Snowflake White, matte and frosted white similar to freshly fallen snow.
Thanks to the 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay, 10-bit TrueColor support and Dolby Vision®, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE offers truly stunning ultra-vivid picture quality with vibrant colors, incredible brightness, contrast and amazing detail. Continuing the camera heritage of the Xiaomi 11 Family, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE delivers best-in-class shooting with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. Bundled with a toolbox of AI-powered features including One-click AI cinema, cinematic video filters, and a new Vlog mode.
Featuring the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 778G 5G Mobile Platform, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE leverages the power of 5G*** to elevate your daily experience. With ultra-fast connection at your fingertips, you can stream HD videos or resource-heavy games without lag, and enjoy crystal-clear video calls. The device is also equipped with a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging that powers up in no time.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in three variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB will both be available from official Xiaomi channels, and 6GB+128GB can be purchased exclusively from Amazon starting October 6. Recommended retail price starts from AED1199.
The newly-launched Xiaomi 11T Pro 12+256GB will be available for pre-booking from 6th to 11th October and will come with a special gift of Xiaomi Flipbuds Pro worth AED 599.
- Data sourced from Xiaomi labs.
- Product weight, size and related specifications are theoretical values only. Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product.
- 5G connectivity may vary based on regional availability and local operator support.
- Availability may vary by markets and carriers.
- Dual SIM availability may vary by markets and carriers.
- Xiaomi 11T Pro typical battery capacity is equivalent to 5000mAh. The battery is split into a two 2500mAh cell structure.