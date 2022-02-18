Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 review
Xiaomi have traditionally been the brand with giving users an affordable smartphone with all the tapings of premium features. The Redmi Note 11 continues that pattern.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 line-up includes four all-new devices: Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. Today we have the Redmi Note 11, a device that notably steps up its camera system, charging speed, display, and it’s Qualcomm SoC make it a compelling argument to get one.
Coming in a variety of colours, the Redmi Note 11 packs a 6.43-inch 120hz display in a flat-edge body design that's matte finished and easy to hold. flat-edge body design. The display runs with a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide color gamut, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight. The entire body’s light, firm to hold and the build quality is top notch.
A surprising addition in 2022, is the 3.5mm headphone jack, Xiaomi is clearly thinking ahead with giving users more accessibility. Additionally, there's also a pair of stereo speakers on the top and bottom so when you watch things in landscape you can enjoy surround sound.
The Redmi Note 11 has a quad camera system with a 50MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture, with an 8Mp ultra-wide to add to it. Utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52" sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver images with higher dynamic range and color performance.
The 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera extends perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures details up close. Additionally, the 2MP depth camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S feature a 16MP front camera that can capture clear selfies.
The Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor with either 4 or 6 GB of RAM built using a flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. You can get a memory configuration of either 64 or 128 GB as well as a microSDXC slot to expand.
It comes with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery. Alongside this massive battery capacity is Xiaomi's 33W Pro fast charging, allowing you to charge to 100% in around an hour. The battery should easily last you a day's worth of charge on regular use. It runs on Xiaomi's MIUI software on top of Android 11 that offers personalisation options to customise how it looks.
Overall, the Redmi Note 11 provides a fair bit of the price it's being offered at. Starting at AED 699, if you're on a budget this is a device worth considering given that it offers performance that you'll expect from a device with a higher price point. Couple with a robust build and top end camera specs, the Redmi Note 11 gets an approving nod.
Redmi Note 11 are available to purchase from Xiaomi's official sales channels and comes in three variants:
4GB+64GB: AED 699
4GB+128GB: AED 799
6GB+128GB: AED 899