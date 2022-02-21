Will.i.am. tells UAE coders to find opportunities in digital economy

The UAE govt will offer 10-year Golden Visas to attract the best 100,000 coders from around the world.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 1:33 PM

World renowned-tech entrepreneur and music artist Will.i.am. on Monday asked the UAE’s youngsters to explore opportunities in the digital economy that goes in line with the requirements of the labour markets.

While sharing his experience in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Will.i.am. called on young coders to build their capabilities and make the best use of the UAE’s sophisticated digital infrastructure to develop their skills and design innovative solutions based on digitisation and modern technologies.

William Adams Jr., known professionally as will.i.am, is an American rapper and singer and has a massive following on social media including 4.8 million followers on YouTube alone.

He commended the role of Coders (HQ) in upskilling coders, developing their capabilities in the future fields of technology and software, and encouraging them to adopt technological solutions and digital innovations to promote the comprehensive development march led by the UAE, whose main focus is investing in human skills and talents to shape a better future.

The Coders (HQ), one of the initiatives of the National Programme for Coders, aims to upskill young coders and innovators, build their capabilities, and provide an incubating environment to innovate in designing the future, finding innovative solutions to challenges, and securing the position of the UAE as a global leader through its digital economy.

The programme aims to build a new generation of coders, enhance their skills in the fields of coding and technology, empower them with top-notch tools and expertise, and provide them with the opportunity to design innovative solutions to address local and global challenges.

The UAE government earlier announced that it will offer 10-year Golden Visas to attract the best 100,000 coders from around the world.

During the event, Will.i.am. highlighted the critical role of coding, being at the heart of various industries and the main driver of digital transformation.

