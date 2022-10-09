WhatsApp rolls out paid subscription service for business users

The tech giant has been manufacturing iPhones in India, the second biggest smartphone market in the world, since 2017
Instant messaging and calling service WhatsApp premium subscription service has not officially launched yet; however, it is now available for beta users.
According to GSM Arena, this means that only the WhatsApp beta program members can access the Premium menu, where all the extra features reside.
As per WABetainfo, the premium subscription will be tailored towards businesses, which means that most of the paid features aren't going to be particularly useful for the average user.
Reportedly, the premium account gives users a customizable contact link to their WhatsApp, which can be changed once every three months.
It is supposed to be an easier way for customers to find a certain business instead of typing in a phone number. Telegram has a similar feature where users can share a direct contact link with others.
The paid version of the app will also allow up to 10 devices simultaneously connected to the same account. This way, employees can connect and manage the business account. Lastly, users can make a video call with up to 32 participants.
Since the functionality is still in beta, WhatsApp hasn't come forward with an official statement or announcement, so the pricing or the launch date of the new subscription service is not yet known.
ALSO READ:
The tech giant has been manufacturing iPhones in India, the second biggest smartphone market in the world, since 2017
The Tesla billionaire's reputation for dismissing government pronouncements has some worried that he might flout an unfavourable ruling
A smartphone that is made for longevity can be a real thing. Too bad that’s not how most of them are designed
Researchers not impressed with performance of Optimus humanoid robot prototype
The platform will be introducing a new immersive media viewer which will play videos in a new full-screen view
It will be named Optimus, an allusion to the powerful and benevolent leader of the Autobots in the Transformers media franchise
Software giant says machine must have at least eight gigabytes of RAM, an SSD, the Intel core i3 8th Gen or above and an enabled Virtual Machine Platform setting
As iPhone 14 users continue to report more problems, the rumours about newer models set to release next year gain momentum