WhatsApp Beta allows account linking with up to 4 Android devices

Beta users of the service can activate Companion mode by going to the options menu and selecting 'Link a device'

File photo

By ANI Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 7:24 AM

Instant messaging and Voice-over-IP service WhatsApp will now be allowing its beta users to link their accounts to a secondary phone and an Android tablet.

According to GSM Arena, the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android (version 2.22.24.18) brings companion mode, which allows users to link a secondary phone to their primary account.

WhatsApp lets users link up to four Android phones to their primary account, enabling all the linked devices to access all its regular features and message encryption.

ALSO READ:

Beta users of the service can activate Companion mode by going to the options menu on the registration screen and selecting 'Link a device', reported GSM Arena. Android tablets can also be linked.

This is functional only for a limited number of Beta users, and will take time to arrive for other users, in future updates.

Presently, users of WhatsApp can access their existing account on the platform only on one smartphone, and when the new update arrives, they will be able to use a single account on 2-4 devices simultaneously.