We attended the UAE's first metaverse wedding. Here is how it went down

A virtual gatecrasher added fun to the party as Florian Ughetto and Liz Nunez tied the knot

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 11:17 PM Last updated: Thu 19 May 2022, 11:21 PM

Jokes, applause, vows and a wedding crasher. Everything that makes a wedding day special was there at UAE’s first metaverse wedding on Decentraland. There was excitement in the air as everyone present in the room acknowledged that they were becoming a part of history as Florian Ughetto and Liz Nunez tied the knot.

Though the virtual ceremony went to plan with minor glitches, there were two instances which made everyone chuckle – one was the presence of a shorts-wearing, eyepatch clad wedding gate crasher and the other was when the bride was unable to enter the room because there were too many guests!

In-person event

The wedding of Florian and Liz was a perfect marriage between the real and digital worlds. The evening got off to a beautiful start as the guests including the parents of both the bride and groom joined the celebrations over Zoom. The in-person ceremony was held in the garden of a friend’s house against a backdrop of flora and fauna.

Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, Florian looked a tad bit tensed about the history he was about to create. The metaverse wedding was primarily his brainchild. Liz looked radiant in a simple pink and white two-piece dress. There were laptops with the metaverse site of their wedding open in front of both the bride and groom

“Marriage should be fun and love should always be the basis of every decision you take,” said the celebrant while officiating the wedding. After exchanging vows, everyone gathered for a group photo and the bride and groom celebrated with their small group of friends.

Metaverse event

Soon after the in-person event, the bride, the groom and guests headed off to the metaverse event. I had picked my avatar and chose a simple red top and matching black pants to go with it. I had spent a lot of time browsing gown options on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, but ditched the plans when Florian insisted that it was a simple wedding. Minutes before the event, I was directed to the secret coordinates of the wedding site to witness it.

The groom arrived looking dapper in a flashy black and brown suit. As we waited for the bride to arrive, Florian had a request on Zoom. “Guys, could one of you please disconnect as we have reached the maximum number of guests in the room and the bride is unable to enter.” No bride in the real world ever had this problem!

Once both the bride and groom arrived, everyone cleared out of the chapel so the couple could have their ceremony there. While there, we made the comical realiszation that there was a shorts-clad, eye-patch wearing wedding gate crasher among us. “Liz, please don’t run away from me” Florian quipped as the bride and groom struggled to make their way towards each other using the controls of their laptops in between the people crowding into the chapel. All the guests on Zoom giggled.

Even as everyone including myself struggled to get the controls right, Florian and Liz got a tender moment with each other in the metaverse chapel to blow hearts at each other. That is the metaverse equivalent of blowing kisses at each other. There was a collective sigh of endearment on the Zoom session.

With Florian hailing from France and Liz from Paraguay, the couple decided to have their wedding on metaverse due to the logistic challenges of bringing both their families together in one location. Both set of families were able to partake in the metaverse wedding which made the event special for the young couple.

After party

After the event, everyone headed off to site -118, 125 named Amnesia Ibiza for the after party. With disco lights, peppy music and lots of happy guests, it was the perfect party to end an evening that made history. While some struggled to find the exact spot where the party was happening, I made my way to where the music was. I used the occasion to show off some dance moves in the metaverse world. This was one party I would never forget.