Watch: UAE's Moon rover navigates the desert in test mission

The rover is scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 6:29 PM

It’s a go for the Rashid Rover!

Authorities in the UAE have tested its Moon rover in the desert. The rover, which is scheduled to land on the lunar surface later this year, looks all set for the Arab world’s first mission to the Moon’s surface.

The Government of Dubai Media Office shared a video of the Emirates Lunar Mission team testing the 10kg rover in the desert. It is seen navigating the desert sands successfully at different times of the day and night, as officials take notes.

Named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai, the rover is scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022. It will blast off onboard a Space X Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, US.

The rover’s primary landing site on the Moon is Lacus Somniorum, also known as the Lake of Dreams, an area that is yet to be explored. Located on the northeastern side of the Moon, Lacus Somniorum is characterised by its unique composition formed by flows of basalatic lava, which give it a reddish hue.

ALSO READ:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is collaborating with local and international entities to develop the science programme for the lunar mission and support the development of the main instruments aboard the Rashid Rover.

The four-wheel rover would be tasked to help the experts better understand how lunar dust and rocks vary across the Moon. It will send data and images back to Earth, using two high-resolution cameras: Microscopic, and thermal imaging ones.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com