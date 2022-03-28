vivo V23 5G: Eye Catching Selfie Camera Performer
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
The priority market being for users who enjoy taking pictures on their phone. Both of these editions come in 5G and are designed to be in the mid-range category. With an impeccable sense of design, great selfie cameras, there's a lot going for the vivo V23 5G.
Design
Within the 7.39mm ultra-slim body. The design comes with something that vivo calls Fluorite AG to provide a super fine and textured feel that is soft to touch and at the same time resistant to fingerprints. The sleek look is enhanced by the colour-changing surface that can change from warm hues to cool, sharp tones.
vivo have done some unique things to its overall design with the use of the colour-changing back panel was developed specially for the V23 series' Sunshine Gold edition. If you expose the back to thirty seconds of sunlight, the colour palette changes from light ice blue, pink, orange finish to a blue-green gradient look and it will change back over time which in our opinion is a pretty cool feature overall to give different identities to the device. It comes in another colour, Stardust Black as well.
On the camera array, there's a 64 MP main camera, a 2-megapixel super macro camera and an 8MP camera. Up front there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution display that’s a 90hz which works pretty well for gaming and watching media content. There’s also the standard offering of a fingerprint scanner and Face ID and USB-C but no headphone jack.
What will sell users however is that in front there's a dual selfie camera setup with a double LED light system to help with vlogging, and take better pictures and videos.
Performance
As far as performance goes, the V23 5G's packed in with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. As expected, you'll get a robust performing device that will tackle your apps and media content with relative ease and there’s battery optimization too considering that 5G can take a lot out of the battery, vivo’s dual-mode 5G standby counters this but optimizing usage patterns that keep the device running more efficiently.
For the gamers, the 90hz refresh rate display and several additions including a Liquid Cooling System and Ultra Game Mode will come in handy for long gaming sessions. And if you do run out of battery, the V23 5G's 44W FlashCharge power charger can power up the 4200mAh battery quickly.
Camera
vivo traditionally has had one of the best selfie cameras in a phone and this trend continues with the V23. With a total of five cameras on the device, there are the three back cameras and two front cameras. The selfie camera is a big 50-megapixel camera with a custom JNV Sensor and autofocus and a wide 8-megapixel camera for your group shots.
You can prioritize on taking great portraits and the camera also handles taking selfies at night pretty remarkably too thanks to its Dual Tone Spotlight and front camera's AI Extreme Night mode. There are a few features packed in like the Party Portrait feature to capture party scenes and the Multi Style Portrait if you want to make a framed portrait.
The V23 5G also has what it calls an AI Face Beauty mode as part of the 4K Selfie Video feature with boosted post-editing capabilities to touch up faces and visuals.
On the back, the triple rear camera module has a 64MP camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP super macro camera supports Super Night Mode, again to handle low light situations and even in those situations colour capture is fairly optimal.
Verdict
If you’re looking for a device, the V23 5G is one of the better midrange devices out in the market. If you’re budget conscious, the V23 5G also comes in another variant, the V23e 5G. The differences being that it has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset 60hz AMOLED display , 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM configuration, a 4050 mAh battery and a combination of a 44MP autofocus camera along with the 50MP camera but still runs the same great software powering it. It comes in two colours, Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast.
The V23 5G is a solid mid-ranger that offers quite a bit in the price points its at. Besides a good camera, overall solid performance and battery to boot, the V23 is a great looking device that young content creators who want something affordable can start on. The gaming features packed in also make it a good choice for mobile gamers to top it off.