Vivo T Series Review
vivo's new T series impresses with turbo charged performance for gamers & premium photography
Vivo has unveiled its new T series smartphones which combine turbo performance, premium photography, and revolutionary design, all at an affordable price point. Comprising of the T1 5G and T1x models, vivo's latest brings a host of advancements to its buyers and is geared towards mobile gamers.
The T Series certainly reflects vivo's design-driven value directive. Both models are a firm representation of the tech company's focus on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies - which integrate 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging systems and other up-and-coming technologies.
Steadfast with its yearly releases of entry and mid-range segments of budget friendly devices that still offer an impressive specs sheet, the latest Vivo series is no exception. Here, we explore the stand-out features of the new T series smartphones
Feature-rich specs
First up, the T1 5G is equipped with a 6.44" 90Hz AMOLED Fullsense Display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 778G 5G processor and supported by a 4700 mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge. The result: graphic-intense, seamless gameplay.
Meanwhile, the T1x smartphone brings peace of mind to gamers with battery anxiety. Featuring a 5000mAh battery and vivo Energy Guardian (VEG), this model promises longer battery life during any time-consuming game. The T1x also pushes the limits of current cost-effective gaming for global consumers with its V Vapor Chamber Cooling System. Covering a heat dissipation area of 32,923mm2, the system prevents the phone from overheating and consequently impacting the lifespan of the battery.
Prime for immersive gaming
Both the Vivo T1 5G and T1x were specifically designed to impress the growing number of mobile gamers around the world seeking high-performance and cost-efficient mobile phones that would take their gaming potential to the next level.
As mentioned above, the T1 5G's 778G Snapdragon processor acts as a strong engine for any demanding gaming session, presenting gamers with a brilliant crisp HD experience. Equally impressive, the vivo T1x provides noteworthy performance thanks to its own powerful Snapdragon 680G processing chip.
It doesn't end there. Both devices' gaming capabilities are enhanced with the dynamic Ultra Game Mode, enabling users to switch modes with a tap for a more engaging sensory experience. And, the T series' customized super loudspeaker immerses gamers in a world where every move feels and sounds real.
Lastly, both models boast a satisfyingly long battery life to last through the most intensive of gaming sessions, complemented by fast charge capabilities to bring the device back into action sooner. Each model promises a 'cool' experience - quite literally. Both the T1x and T1 5G feature an inventive Cooling System that dissipates heat for a comfortable experience.
Excellent camera quality
What's a smartphone without an excellent camera? Here, the shooting capabilities on both devices is something to talk about.
Impressively, the vivo T1 5G's camera is as effective as a portable DSLR - delivering multiple shooting modes for personalized output. It also features an AI Triple Camera system, delivering rich colours and contrasts. Its 64MP main camera means minute details are easily captured in every shot. The camera system also boasts an 8 MP camera, a 117° ultra-wide-angle camera to help users capture expansive views and 4K ultra-high-definition videos.
Similarly, the vivo T1x has a versatile 50MP main camera. Its Bokeh Camera creates artistic depth, taking quality to the next level. Featuring a Super Macro Camera, the lens allows users to zoom into little details with a focus as close as 4cm, while selecting from several camera styles.
The vivo T series will be available to purchase online in UAE and KSA exclusively on noon.com.
In UAE, early bird benefits for the T1 5G (8+128) model include 12 + 6 months extended warranty, plus one time screen replacement (within the first three months of purchase) and Noon East Earbuds for AED 1099 only against the market price of AED 1299. Buyers of the T1x (4+64) model will receive a backpack with the purchase of their mobile for AED 599 only against the market price of AED 699. You can check the devices from the following link: UAE.noon.com.
In KSA, the early bird benefits for the T1 5G (8+128) model include one-time screen replacement (within the first three months of purchase) and wireless sport neckband for SAR 1199 only against the market price of SAR 1399. Buyers of the T1x (4+64) model will receive a vivo wired earphone with the purchase of their mobile for SAR 649 only against the market price of SAR 749. Click the following link to check out the devices offers KSA.noon.com.