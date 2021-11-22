Video: Adnoc opens first fully autonomous, cashier-less store in Abu Dhabi

Adnoc Distribution operates 459 retail fuel stations, 342 convenience stores.

By Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 11:22 AM

UAE fuel convenience retailer, Adnoc Distribution, on Monday announced the launch of a fully autonomous, contactless and cashier-less convenience store in Abu Dhabi.

The new generation store has been opened at Adnoc’s Sheikh Khalifa Energy Complex, where employees have exclusive access to try out the store before the new concept is more widely rolled out in the UAE.

In September, Majid Al Futtaim opened the Middle East’s first cashless and cashier-less store at The Mall of the Emirates.

At the Adnoc Oasis store, customers only need to tap in with a bank card, Emirates ID, or scan the QR code, pick up the items they need and simply walk out. Payment is taken after the customer leaves the store, either through the app or the bank card used to enter the store, with all details of purchase stored in the app or through an e-receipt.

Every shelf in the store is equipped with an electronic LED screen that digitally displays the price as well as any promotions. Offers and promotions will also be added and updated in real-time, with prices adjusted accordingly.

Where previous technology has only used cameras to track customers throughout the store, the new Adnoc Oasis also utilises cutting-edge technology via weight sensors on shelves, enabling both camera and weight sensing information to more accurately track the customers’ shopping and ensure optimal accuracy and speed for the generated customer basket.

In addition to picking up snacks or essentials, the store also offers fresh coffee and food. Customers will also be able to shop as a family using a single QR code for entry. Once family members have scanned the code and entered the store, they’ll be tracked as a group and all items taken from the shelves by anyone in the group will be added to a single virtual basket.

“Creating convenience for customers in their everyday journeys is integral to all that we do. The consumer landscape has naturally evolved as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and we see how important accessible retail is for our customers. The new concept embodies this very ethos, together with the quality and choice that we are known for,” said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of Adnoc Distribution.

