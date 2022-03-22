Video: 500 drones display design of Dubai's new real estate project

Omniyat reveals design of AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection Dubai

Drones display the design of AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection Dubai. — Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 9:35 PM

Dubai’s latest ultra-luxury real estate project was unveiled on Monday with 500 drones illuminating the city’s sky, displaying the design of the project.

Omniyat’s latest project, AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection Dubai, was unveiled with a first-of-its-kind show that will continue till Thursday. Boasting of 17 hanging palaces with an innovative architectural character, the project is set to re-shape the real estate development industry and its luxury market.

The show’s first edition was attended by several local and foreign media representatives. For the first time in the world, drones have been deployed to display a 3D architectural design.

To portray the new AVA at Palm Jumeirah project, 500 drones, flying over 120 metres above the ground, captivated the eyes of residents and guests at Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach, and Dubai Marina.

AVA at Palm Jumeirah is Omniyat’s second project at Palm Jumeirah, following One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

The new project was revealed in conjunction with the celebration of delivering One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. The completed project was fully sold to foreign investors, breaking a record of selling the three exclusive and most expensive penthouses in Dubai for over Dh260 million in total.