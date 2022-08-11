US: Musk seeks to question Twitter employees who count bots, says source

Attacks related to data loss threats, scams or social engineering have increased 230 per cent, say experts
Elon Musk's legal team is demanding that Twitter Inc turn over the names of employees responsible for calculating what percentage of the social media site's users are bot and spam accounts, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Bot and spam accounts on Twitter have become a central issue in the legal fight over whether Musk, who is Tesla's Chief Executive, must complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.
Musk said last month that he wished to terminate the deal because Twitter had withheld information about such accounts. Twitter sued Musk to complete the deal, and has said the issue had no bearing on their agreement with Musk.
Twitter and Musk are in the discovery phase of the lawsuit, and are preparing for a trial scheduled to begin on October 17 in Delaware. Both sides have issued subpoenas to banks and advisers, as they seek to gather evidence.
The process also includes agreeing on "custodians", or people with control over relevant information.
In a letter filed under seal on Tuesday, Musk's lawyers asked the judge overseeing the case to compel Twitter to hand over the employee names, so that the defence team could question them, the source said.
Bloomberg first reported the request by Musk's lawyers.
Twitter, and a lawyer for Musk, declined to comment. Twitter has previously said it has worked to cooperatively share relevant information with Musk to complete the deal.
ALSO READ:
Attacks related to data loss threats, scams or social engineering have increased 230 per cent, say experts
It did not confirm a report that data on 5.4 million users was offered for sale online
Anti-monopoly and privacy advocates express concern about Amazon’s market power and ability to gain deeper insights into consumers’ lives
Twitter sued the Tesla CEO after he tried to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company
A five-day trial that will consider the social media giant's lawsuit against him has been scheduled for October 17
As per the company, it will remain in testing until September 1
Privacy bill raised concerns among tech giants that it could increase their compliance burden
The social media platform is looking into the billionaire's motivation for backing out of the sale