US: Jack Dorsey's 'biggest regret' is Twitter became a company

The software giant has been rolling out the change over the last few months
On Thursday, Twitter founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted that he regrets the social media platform became a company.
"The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company," Dorsey tweeted, in response to a question about whether Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned.
Dorsey stands to receive $978 million if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.
When asked about what structure he wished Twitter would operate under, Dorsey said that it should be "a protocol", and that it should not be owned by a state or another company.
If it were a protocol, Twitter would operate much like email, which is not controlled by one centralised entity, with people using different email providers being able to communicate with one another.
Twitter is embroiled in multiple struggles.
The company has sued Musk for trying to walk away from his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter. A former executive-turned-whistleblower has accused Twitter of misleading federal regulators about its security measures to protect against hackers and spam/bot accounts.
