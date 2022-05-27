UAE warning for Zoom users: Vulnerabilities detected on video platform

Residents have been advised to install the latest version of the application

The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has issued a warning to users of the video platform Zoom.

In a statement posted on social media, TDRA said vulnerabilities have been detected in the platform, due to which users' devices may be compromised.

The authority urged residents to update the program and ensure they have installed the latest version.

