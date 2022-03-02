UAE: Technological innovation determines defence capabilities, minister says

In the 21st century, technological innovation defines the capabilities and competitiveness of defence forces rather than military assets, a top minister said in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE’s Minister of State for Defence Affairs, underlined that the defence of the future will be driven by advanced technological innovations.

“We find that the national defence forces are committed to strict investment programmes aimed at modernising their defence capabilities by allocating substantial resources to the technological innovations, which develop or regenerate capabilities rather than being mere additional investments for replacement of conventional weapons,” Al Bowardi said during the inaugural International Defence Industry, Technology and Security Conference (IDITSC).

“Artificial intelligence will contribute up to $16 trillion to the global GDP by the end of 2030. No other innovation can have such a profound impact on the global economy. The evolving nature of defence spending indicates that technological innovation has become a key pillar and catalyst for global military modernisation efforts and initiatives around the world.”

The minister noted that technology plays a more important role than ever in ensuring security whether by using smart weapons, autonomous and unmanned systems, cyber warfare technologies or artificial intelligence.

“The evaluation and ranking of national defence forces in terms of competitiveness no longer depends on the number of physical assets in the state’s arsenal but rather on its technological capabilities. The use of sophisticated solutions developed to improve the performance of physical assets are turning the scales between those who win and lose.”

Innovation, Al Bowardi noted, has become a key determining factor in the success and failure of a nation, and pointed out the UAE is strongly focused on technological developments.

“The UAE stands out as a country committed to ongoing development of its sovereign capabilities as well as those of its global partners. It is expected that technological progress will provide solutions and applications to many of the challenges facing our world today and in future.”

In 2020, the UAE launched the UAE’s Operation 300 billion to develop the industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy. The initiative aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP from Dh133 billion to Dh300 billion by 2031.

“The UAE places strong emphasis on using technological developments to benefit security, economy and all other aspects of life. In this part of the world, we are pioneers of advanced and modern systems and weapons.”

Al Bowardi stressed that the UAE will continue to work closely with “allies and friends” around the world. “We have tried to enhance the level of cooperation with major global defence companies to benefit from their expertise in terms of regulation, governance and intellectual properties based on the adoption of application and outputs of the fourth industrial revolution.”

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event will be first-of-its-kind conference to be held in the Middle East with focus on defence sector and technology advancements.

The two-day conference is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and saw top leaders, decision-makers, tech researchers and experts in attendance.

