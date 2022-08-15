UAE: Samsung's latest Galaxy smartwatch now available for pre-order

It will run with enhanced durability

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 4:39 PM

The Samsung Galazy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro is now available for pre-order in the UAE.

With the new lineup, Samsung aims to act on individual health goals. The watch allows for in-depth monitoring and provides practical data to help users along their health and wellness journey.

The new watches boast advanced features and powerful capabilities, as well as a sleek personalised design.

“Packed with holistic innovations, the new Galaxy Watch5 series is designed to enhance everyday health and wellness. Created for those that love the great outdoors, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio. From hiking to cycling and beyond, Galaxy Watch5 Pro is ready for the challenge thanks to its premium materials,” said Seong Hyun Lee, President, Samsung Gulf Electronics. “The Galaxy Watch5 enhances the features that consumers rely on every day, while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is Samsung’s most durable and feature-packed watch yet. These new devices are a commitment to users that their goals and milestones can be met.”

Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, a technology that was introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 series, will also be available in the new lineup. It uses a single unique chip that combines three health sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. Users can monitor heart rate heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even stress levels.

Commands can also be made with Bixby Voice. It automatically sets connected lights, AC units, and TVs with the Galaxy Watch5. Updates that include new apps such as SoundCloud and Deezer. Additionally, One UI Watch4.5 offers a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new accessibility features that make the Galaxy Watch more intuitive.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro has the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch; 60 per cent larger than Galaxy Watch4. This edition marks the introduction of GPX in Galaxy Watches.

The Samsung Health app now has a feature called Route Workout. This allows users to record and share hiking or cycling journeys with fellow fitness enthusiasts. It has 'turn-by-turn' directions which allow users to keep their eyes on the trail, and a track back feature for when it is time to return.

Galaxy lovers across the UAE can now pre-order the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro up until August 25 in Samsung stores, retailers and authorized online channels.

ALSO READ:

The watches are available in the following colours:

● The Galaxy Watch5 Large 44mm option is available in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver. The Small 40mm option is available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver which features a Bora Purple strap

● The Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. The Watch5 series Golf Edition is available in three sizes – Watch5 Large, Watch5 Small, and Watch5 Pro

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro until August 25 from Samsung brand shops and major retailers across the UAE will get a free Samsung Wireless Charger Duo. Pre-orders made on Samsung.com will avail exclusive benefits including a free Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, 1 year Samsung Care+, up to 24-month instalment plan with 0% interest rate, free delivery and 5x Samsung Rewards points.

The following are the product prices. They depend on model and size:

- Galaxy Watch5 44mm: Dh1179

- Galaxy Watch5 40mm: Dh1069

- Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm: Dh1719