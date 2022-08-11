UAE: Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 now available for pre-order

Tesla CEO starts a poll asking users whether less than 5 per cent of Twitter daily users are fake/spam
Samsung Gulf Electronics on Thursday announced that foldable smartphone buyers in the UAE can now make pre-order booking for Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4.
In a statement, the mobile phone manufacturer said Galaxy lovers across the UAE can now pre-order for the latest variants of foldables until August 25 in Samsung stores and authorised online channels and retailers.
Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available in Bora Purple and Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue for as low as Dh3,799 while Galaxy Z Fold4 are available in GrayGreen, Beige and Phantom Black for as low as Dh6,799 (256GB) and Dh7,249 for 512GB.
“As a testament to Samsung’s dedication to superior craftsmanship, every component in both form factors has been thoroughly analysed to deliver a truly optimised experience to ensure that every consumer has a device to fit their needs. Providing upgraded tools in terms of performance, superior-quality camera, power, privacy and security — for all our users to enjoy — is a commitment we have and Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 promise to deliver to the highest standards,” said Seong Hyun Lee, president, Samsung Gulf Electronics.
“In its fourth generation, Galaxy Z series truly continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life,” he said.
Customers can get twice the storage for the same price by pre-ordering their Galaxy Z device until August 25 from Samsung brand shops and retailers across the UAE. Choosing the Galaxy Z Fold4 128GB, customers will get the 256GB version for the same price and one-year Samsung Care+.
And Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold4 256GB will receive the Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB and one-year Samsung Care+, also for the same price.
Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip4 follow the same offer! Customers opting for the Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB will get the Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB and one-year Samsung Care+ for the same price, whereas customers who opt for the Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB will receive the Galaxy Z Flip4 518GB, including one-year Samsung Care+ for the same price.
Customers who opt to pre-order from Samsung.com until August 25 will also avail of exclusive benefits including access to exclusive colour options, opportunity to customize their device, one-year Samsung Care+, up to 24-month instalment plan with zero per cent interest rate, free delivery, 5x Samsung Rewards points, as well as, for trade-in opportunities with doorstep evaluations, for the first time with pre-order. Customers can benefit from a guaranteed Trade In saving value by trading in up to three devices, irrespective of the brand and condition of the device even those with cracked screens.
Prices of the new devices:
