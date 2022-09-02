UAE: Samsung launches latest range of foldable smartphones in the market

Prices for new Galaxy Z foldable devices start at Dh3,799 and go up to Dh7,249

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 11:46 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 12:01 AM

Samsung Electronics on Friday announced the launch of its fourth generation of Galaxy Z foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 – for the UAE market. The prices for the devices start at Dh3,799 for the Galaxy Z Flip4 (128 GB) and go up to Dh7,249 for the Galaxy Z Fold4 (512 GB) model.

The devices will be available for purchase starting September 2. Prices of the devices vary according to model and memory size.

Seong Hyun Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics said: “The Galaxy Z series is now available in the UAE. Each of these devices have a unique design identity - Z Flip4 is the ultimate self-expression tool inside and out, and Z Fold4 is a multitasking powerhouse with ultimate performance.”

Galaxy Z Flip4 features

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is packed with new features, including an upgraded camera, a larger battery and expanded customization. It has immersive displays and PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors.

Users can shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam which can even be enjoyed on users’ favourite apps, ideal for content creators and vloggers.

With an upgraded camera equipped with a 65 per cent brighter sensor powered by the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, photos and videos are crisper and more stable – day or night.

You can make calls, reply to texts, unlock the car and even control the SmartThings Scene widget, all from the Cover Screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 can connect longer between charges with the expanded 3,700mAh battery. With Super-Fast Charging, now supported on Z Flip4, charge up to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Galaxy Z Fold4 features

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

The new Taskbar provides a layout similar to a PC, offering access to users’ favourite and recent apps. Multitasking is also more intuitive, thanks to new swipe gestures. Users can instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split their screen in half for more ways to multitask. The multitasking experience is complete with S Pen functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case.

Galaxy Z Fold4 takes photos and videos with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens. A variety of camera modes, including the larger Zoom map activated on Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie are custom-built to take advantage of the unique form factor for increased capturing flexibility. And with the larger pixel size, a 23 per cent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, users can capture clear images even at night.

Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch Main Screen with a brighter screen, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.

Popular apps like Facebook and Netflix are optimized for the large-screen experience to make content more enjoyable and entertainment service apps.

For non-optimized apps, users can even control the device without disrupting the content with the new Flex Mode Touchpad, offering accuracy while pausing, rewinding, and playing videos, or zooming in and out of content while the device is in Flex mode.

Games are snappier too thanks to the powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and hyper-fast 5G.

Prices of Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 in the UAE

Galaxy Z Fold4 (512 GB): Dh7,249

Galaxy Z Fold4 (256 GB): Dh6,799

Galaxy Z Flip4 (512 GB): Dh4,449

Galaxy Z Flip4 (256 GB): Dh3,999

Galaxy Z Flip4 (128 GB): Dh3,799

Special offers until end of September

Until September 30, customers who purchase the Galaxy Z Fold4 in the UAE will get a Galaxy Watch4 (44mm), whereas those who buy the Galaxy Z Flip4 will get the Galaxy Buds2 in addition to a silicone cover with ring.

Customers who opt to purchase the devices from Samsung.com until September 30, will get Dh600 and Dh500 eVouchers respectively to be redeemed on a wide range of latest accessories and wearables.

They can also avail of exclusive benefits including access to exclusive colour options, opportunity to customize their device, up to 24-month installment plan with 0% interest rate, free delivery, 3x Samsung Rewards points, as well as trade-in opportunities, whereby customers can trade up to three devices, irrespective of the brand and condition of the device even those with cracked screens.