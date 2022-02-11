UAE: Now, pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra for as low as Dh117

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order in the UAE until March 3

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 3:53 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics today announced the pre-order rollout of its new Galaxy Tab S8 series in the UAE.

Sophisticated hardware, premium productivity features, are all combined in a single portable productivity powerhouse, designed to be your perfect companion in an always-on, video-first world.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, and the first-ever Tab S8 Ultra tablet offer you the freedom and flexibility you deserve to work and play anywhere like never before.

Osman Albora, Head of Mobile Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “The Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra make multi-tasking easy. In this day and age, expectations to fulfil diverse tasks on the clock are all too common as we continue to shift towards more hybrid work experiences. As a result, we developed new features to facilitate users’ multitasking experience which includes smart tools to offer better support with demanding tasks.”

The Galaxy S8 Tab series is a great tool for taking up that challenge and we are very excited to announce that customers can now pre-order it across the UAE.”

Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+

More than ever, consumers rely on tablets for video calling and streaming. Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ offer an improved video conferencing experience with ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup, and intelligent auto-framing technology for a truly professional video call experience.

It offers revolutionary multitasking capabilities with enhanced multi-active Windows and Samsung DeX, safe and easy file sharing with password-protected Quick Share, and powerful productivity with the new, super-fast 4nm processor and a smoother than ever S Pen in the box. Equipped with the fastest processor ever in a Galaxy Tab – a 4nm chip – Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ provide ample RAM and storage for any task.

You can also turn Galaxy Tab S8 into a portable second monitor with touchscreen capabilities for Galaxy PCs for side-by-side multitasking. And enhancements to Samsung DeX – a convenient desktop experience taking the Galaxy Tab S8 from tablet mode to desktop mode – now allows transparent app windows and DeX mirroring for when you want to share your tablet’s screen on an external display.

And for the first time ever, Samsung’s exclusive partnership with Clip Studio Paint can turn your smartphone into a digital colour palette, your S Pen into a paintbrush, and Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ expansive screens into your canvas. Customize tools and choose brush options, and even select vivid real-world colours from pictures taken on your synced phone.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers a premium tablet experience unlike any Galaxy Tab before. With its expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, it also boasts Galaxy Tab’s thinnest ever bezels at 6.3mm for a maximum screen-to-body ratio for a truly immersive experience.

Equipped with powerful dual 12MP front cameras, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also transforms your video call experience with professional 4K video quality. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs in up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 series provides up to double the bandwidth and maximum speed of Wi-Fi 6, and with optimized network quality you don’t have to stress about weak connections. Alternatively, share content in a flash with hyper fast and secure Galaxy 5G.

Galaxy Tab S8 series supports 45W super-fast charging that can get you back to 100 per cfentin 80 minutes. If your other devices need a power boost on-the-go, simply connect your Galaxy Tab S8 to a Galaxy S22 smartphone with a USB-C cable, and the tablet’s incredible fast-charging battery can double as a portable charger.

Samsung is also releasing a new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard that takes the Ultra’s functionality even further with wider, backlit keycaps, customizable shortcut settings, and adjustable standing angles.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order in the UAE until March 3. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in bold and timeless Graphite, and Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ come in three sophisticated shades — Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold.

Prices of the devices vary according to model and memory size:

Product Price Galaxy S8 Ultra 5G Ultra (256 GB) Dh5,399 Galaxy S8 Ultra 5G (128 GB) Dh4,999 Galaxy S8 Ultra (128 GB) Dh4,399 Galaxy S8+ 5G (128 GB) Dh4,199 Galaxy S8+ (128 GB) Dh3,599 Galaxy S8 5G (128 GB) Dh3,399 Galaxy S8 (128 GB) Dh2,799

The Galaxy Tab S8 512 GB is exclusively available for purchase through Samsung.com for Dh6,199.