UAE: New platform launched to verify official digital documents issued by govt entities

Blockchain technology helps in regulating data and digital documents

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 6:21 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 6:55 PM

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced the launch of the "UAE Verify" platform, which allows government and private entities to verify the authenticity of digital documents issued by government authorities on an immediate basis and without the need for original hard copy or true copy.

The "UAE Verify" platform uses blockchain technology, which is a shared immutable real-time ledger for recording the history of financial transactions, contracts, and different documents.

Blockchain technology helps in regulating data and digital documents, verifying their authenticity, sharing information and documents, and protecting privacy.

The platform allows users to convert their documents to authenticated digital documents with a high level of privacy and security.

In his speech at the launch event, Eng Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, said, "With the launch of the "UAE Verify" platform, we take a new important step on the path of comprehensive digital transformation using future technologies such as blockchain, which is the technical basis for the "UAE Verify" platform.

ALSO READ:

“We are happy about this platform, which was the result of intensive cooperation between TDRA and many government entities, that worked together in a team spirit to serve the higher goals of the UAE government. On this occasion, I can only commend the partners of the first phase of the platform, namely the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and the Dubai Land Department. I extend thanks to the rest of the authorities that have expressed their willingness to participate in the development of the "UAE Verify" platform to serve all customers."

He added, "The launch of the "UAE Verify" platform harmonizes with the electronic transactions federal decree-law announced by our wise leadership and approved by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may Allah protect him, as part of a larger plan to develop federal legislation. The platform also harmonizes with the UAE Government Charter for Future Services. It will play an important role in developing digital services and channels and enhancing the happiness of society.

As part of the Digital Government Roadmap 2021-2025, the UAE Verify digital platform was launched to achieve 100 per cent digital government services in the country that are accessible to individuals, businesses and federal government employees.

This initiative aims to attain six strategic and priority goals: provide a unified digital platform and common digital enablers; provide a world-class digital infrastructure; enable easy and quick integrated digital services tailored to meet the clients’ needs; upgrade digital capabilities and skills; prepare legislation to ensure seamless and holistic digital transformation; and increase the efficiency of government work.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com