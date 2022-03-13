UAE: Get iPhone SE for as low as Dh75; pre-orders open

Pre-order ends on March 17, with availability beginning March 18

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 12:35 PM

UAE residents can now get their hands on Apple's new version of an iPhone SE for as low as Dh75.

Apple Inc recently announced its low-cost iPhone SE that includes 5G connectivity. The iPhone SE comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless user experience.

The iPhone SE also features an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is the fastest among competition, a 4.7-inch retina display and a home button with touch ID.

Pre-orders began on Friday, March, with availability beginning Friday, March 18. iPhone SE is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and red, starting at Dh1,849

To make financing easier, UAE's telecom operators - Etisalat and du - are offering attractive rates for 24-month payment plans for all iPhone SE models.

Du

Du is offering the 64GB iPhone SE for as low as Dh75 per month, while the 128GB and 256GB are available for as low as Dh86 and Dh104 per month, respectively.

For those wanting to pay over a 12-month period, the 64GB iPhone SE is available for as low as Dh150 per month.

Etisalat

Etisalat is offering the 64GB iPhone SE for as low as Dh85 per month to be paid over a 24-month period. Meanwhile, the 128GB and 256GB are available for as low Dh94 and Dh114 per month, respectively.

Customers can also choose to pay over a 12- or 18-month period, with the 64GB iPhone SE available for Dh165 or Dh110 per month, respectively.

ALSO READ:

iPhone SE is also available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.