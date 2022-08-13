UAE: Four golden rules to follow to avoid getting scammed online

The site, built by long-time Washington journalists, quickly built a brand during the presidency of Donald Trump
As cyber attacks and online scams increase all over the world, authorities urged residents to follow safe practices while surfing online.
A new campaign launched by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, in cooperation with the Cyber Security Council, aims to strengthen awareness of cybersecurity risks and show internet users how to avoid falling prey to scamsters.
Earlier, the UAE Cybersecurity Council had launched the Cyber Pulse initiative to encourage all residents to play a part in cybersecurity in order to enhance digital awareness.
Here are four essential Don'ts to follow:
1. Do not engage with anonymous callers
2. Avoid visiting suspicious websites
3. Never use the same password over and over again
4. Never share your personal information online, such as bank details
To report online scams call the toll free number – 8002626
