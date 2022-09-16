UAE: Default private account for TikTok Now users under the age of 16

The tech giant has also modified its cross-platform sharing options
If someone under the age of 16 creates an account to use the TikTok Now app, just like TikTok, their account will be made private by default, the company said recently. TikTok announced it has expanded its suite of creation tools with a new feature - Tiktok Now – on Thursday, September 15.
TikTok Now is a daily photo and video experience for users to share their authentic moments with friends and family. Along with the product launch, TikTok also reinstated several safety rules, especially for its younger users.
“Creators are in control of deciding who can view or engage with their content. They can block others and choose which comments appear on their content. And if someone comes across behaviour they believe may violate the Community Guidelines, they can report it for review,” said the company.
Those under the age of 18 will not be able to share their content to the Explore feed and users between 13 and 15 will have commenting options limited to Friends only to help protect against unwanted interactions, the company added.
What is TikTok Now?
TikTok Now invites users and their friends to capture what they're doing in the moment using their device's front and back camera, making possible connections and entertainment in a fun format.
Users will receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to quickly and easily share what they're up to.
“In the MENA region, TikTok Now can be accessed from both TikTok and the new TikTok Now app,” said the company in a press release. In some countries, TikTok Now may be available within TikTok,
TikTok safety measures
