Twitter says new videos will 'appear less pixelated'

Reuters

Washington - Upgrade will only extend to newly uploaded footage

By ANI Published: Sun 26 Sep 2021, 8:29 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Sep 2021, 8:42 PM

Micro-blogging platform Twitter's poor video quality has been a long-running frustration for users on the platform, but recently the company shared some potentially promising news.

According to The Verge, videos uploaded to the service will now "appear less pixelated for a better watching experience," Twitter said in a tweet from its support account.

Twitter has removed a pre-processing step in its video pipeline when you upload, the company told The Verge. This removed step split videos into smaller chunks for ingestion, which could reduce quality because of the additional processing.

While it might appear better, Twitter later told the outlet that the changes announced on Friday aren't yet supported in Twitter Media Studio. Also, this upgrade only applies to newly-uploaded videos, so older videos won't see the improvements.

That said, it's promising to see that Twitter putting some effort into improving its video experience and the upgrades might extend to past video quality in future.