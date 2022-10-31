Twitter rejig: Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan says he is helping Musk ‘temporarily’ ’

Sriram Krishnan and Elon Musk.

Amid rumours around the tech world that another man of Indian origin would be replacing Parag Aggarwal as Twitter head, entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan has said he was helping Elon Musk with the rejig of the microblogging site.

The technologist and engineer, who invests in startups, previously led the product and engineering teams at Twitter, Meta and Microsoft, the Times of India reported.

Sriram Krishnan announced on Twitter that he was helping out Elon Musk with Twitter temporarily ‘with some other great people’. “I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen,” the tweet said. In another tweet, he added: “Still very much in my day job at @a16zcrypto. If you’re a crypto founder, you know how to find me!”

Sriram Krishnan grew up in a ‘lower middleclass family in Chennai’ and moved to the US at the age of 21 while he joined Microsoft, the report said.

