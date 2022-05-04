Twitter may charge fee for commercial, government users

The case is one of three that has resulted in a total of 8.25 billion euros in European Union antitrust fines
Tech2 days ago
Elon Musk has said Twitter might charge a “slight” fee for commercial and government users, part of the billionaire entrepreneur’s push to grow revenue which has lagged behind larger rivals like Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook.
“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet. “Some revenue is better than none!” he added in another tweet.
Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Last week, Reuters reported that Musk told banks he would develop new ways to monetize tweets and crack down on executive pay to slash costs at the social media platform company.
Musk also told the banks he planned to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral, sources told Reuters.
At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk said the reach of Twitter was currently only “niche,” and he would want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it.
Musk, also the chief executive officer of top electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month.
In tweets which were subsequently deleted, Musk suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.
After inking the deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans. — Reuters
The case is one of three that has resulted in a total of 8.25 billion euros in European Union antitrust fines
Tech2 days ago
'Otherdeeds' can only be bought using the project's associated cryptocurrency, called ApeCoin
Tech2 days ago
Web 3.0 is here. People and businesses in the country are excited about the extended reality that could rake in billions
Tech4 days ago
The world’s richest man tweeted that he doesn’t plan any further sales of the company’s shares
Tech5 days ago
This is not the first time the service has faced technical issues on a global scale
Tech5 days ago
The sprawling 165,000sqft three-level shopping destination is its 18th in the Emirate
Tech1 week ago
They express concern that it would damage media freedom on the online platform
Tech1 week ago
Telsa chief reached an agreement to buy the platform for roughly $44 billion
Tech1 week ago