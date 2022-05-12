Twitter freezing hiring, cutting costs as managers fired amid Musk buyout turmoil

Ban on former President ‘morally wrong', says Tesla chief
Tech2 days ago
In the latest sign of turmoil inside Twitter amid Elon Musk’s planned buyout of the company, a Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years. In a series of tweets Thursday, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.”
Bruce Falck, Twitter’s revenue and product lead, was also fired, according to a tweet that has since been deleted. His Twitter bio now says “unemployed.”
“I dedicate this Tweet to those engineers and thank you ALL for the opportunity to serve alongside you. It’s been awesome. There is a lot more to do so get back to work, I can’t wait to see what you build,” Falck tweeted.
Twitter confirmed both departures and said the company is pausing most hiring and except for business critical roles.
“We are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient,” the company said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Beykpour was the general manager of consumer Twitter, leading design, research, product, engineering and customer service and operations teams, according to his Twitter bio. A co-founder of the live streaming app Periscope, Beykpour joined Twitter when the social media company bought his startup in 2015.
“I hope and expect that Twitter’s best days are still ahead of it. Twitter is one of the most important, unique and impactful products in the world. With the right nurturing and stewardship, that impact will only grow,” he said on Twitter.
Beykpour did not immediately respond to a message for comment.
Ban on former President ‘morally wrong', says Tesla chief
Tech2 days ago
Company agreed to permanently stop selling access to its face database to private businesses or individuals
Tech3 days ago
The Times bought his invention for more than $1 million and is revamping the technology
Tech3 days ago
The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and in Japan, whose population peaked in 2008 and has declined since
Tech3 days ago
Firms are working on electric-powered aircraft that take off and land vertically like helicopters
Tech4 days ago
Truly Secure encourages companies to take action to protect the security within their business’s technological environment
Tech4 days ago
Russian space agency official says Benjamin Rich and Alina Tseliupa were detained near one of the launch pads at Baikonur
Tech5 days ago
The Tesla chief is poised to acquire the social media platform for $44 billion
Tech5 days ago