Twitter down for users worldwide

Social media users on Wednesday reported facing issues in accessing the micro-blogging site Twitter, as the website reportedly experienced a global outage.
Several users in the US faced problems since 9.20pm (UAE), according to downdetector's official handle. They reported being logged out. And once they were logged out, they have not been able to log in again.
According to another report, users have repeatedly been facing an error message informing them “Something went wrong, but don’t fret – it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.”
But when they hit the refresh button, the problem crops up again. Some of them even tried logging out, but could not log back.
The micro-blogging site, however, allows users to view tweets.
