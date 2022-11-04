India: Twitter down? Several users complain about login issues

Musk is expected to cut roughly half of the social network's 7,500-strong global workforce

By ANI Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 8:44 AM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 8:47 AM

On Friday morning, many Twitter users reported problems with the microblogging site.

Many stated that they were unable to log into the website. A pop-up appears, which reads:

"Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again" appears when the feed page first loads. Refreshing the page does not seem to work either. This was confirmed by outage monitor Downdetector as well.

"I'm unable to access Twitter and getting an error prompt. Something went wrong, but don't fret — let's give it another shot.Try again," a social media user wrote.

Reportedly, the outage started around 9.30pm GMT on Thursday, and saw a relatively big spike around at 1.30am GMT on Friday.

This comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, taking the position of CEO.

He has also started mass layoffs today. As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin.

Employees will receive another email by 9am PST (4pm GMT) on November 4, confirming whether they have been laid off or not, according to the internal memo, which also states that employee badge access to Twitter's offices will be shut off "temporarily".

"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," the memo read.

"Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the memo added.

Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's 7,500-strong global workforce.

Musk had already indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needed to be "a rationalisation of headcount" at the social network.

In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy and make the social media service private.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit the $44 billion deal. It was only last week that Musk confirmed he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of $54.20 per share.

