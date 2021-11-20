TikTok back in Pakistan after platform assures 'indecent' content will be controlled

The most recent ban was imposed in July

By ANI Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 7:27 AM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restored the services of TikTok on assurances of the platform to “control immoral and indecent” content.

“The company assured that the users who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content will be blocked from using the platform,” PTA said in a tweet.

PTA said that keeping in view the assurances, it decided to lift the ban on TikTok.

However, the authority said that it will continue to monitor the platform in order to ensure that “unlawful content contrary to Pakistan’s law and societal values is not disseminated”.

The ban was imposed in July. PTA remained in communications with the TikTok management after the ban.

The restoration comes as a result of “continuous engagement, senior management of the platform assured PTA of its commitment to take necessary measures to control unlawful content in accordance with local laws and societal norms,” PTA said.