Tesla chief rubbishes affair reports, calls it 'total bs'

Elon Musk adds that the Google co-founder and him are still friends

Mon 25 Jul 2022

Tesla chief Elon Musk has denied rumours of an alleged affair between him and Sergey Brin's wife.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported about the affair, the news of which also then surfaced on other media outlets.

Replying to a link to the story posted on Twitter, Musk referred to the report as "total bs".

He added that the Google co-founder and him are still friends and that they were "at a party together last night!"

Reports said that Musk had allegedly had an affair with Shanahan, Brin's ex-wife. According to the report, the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce earlier this year, ending their friendship.

However, Musk tweeted "I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic".

