Snapchat to put ads within Stories, share money with creators

The phone will also feature an improved camera and a faster processor
Tech1 week ago
Snapchat is testing mid-roll ads that appear in the Stories of a small group of US creators, introducing a new way for creators on the app to earn money.
As per The Verge, a wider roll-out will be happening in the coming months. When an ad is placed within a Snap Star’s Story, Snapchat will share the revenue with the creators.
The company says the revenue share is based on a formula that takes into account metrics like posting frequency and engagement. The feature is only available to Snap Stars, who are creators or public figures with large followings that have been verified on Snapchat, indicated by a gold star.
In recent years, Snapchat has added various ways for creators to monetise their presence on the app. Snapchat users already see ads in between friends’ Stories and on the Discover section, but this is the first time creators will get a cut of the ad revenue on Stories.
This comes shortly after Snapchat signalled that users were moving toward TikTok-esque content over Stories. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told investors earlier this month that users are spending less time posting and viewing stories and instead were watching content on Spotlight, Snapchat’s TikTok equivalent.
ALSO READ:
In an effort to entice users to create more vertical video content for Spotlight, the company announced it would pay out $1 million per day through the end of 2020. Now, Snapchat says it pays millions of dollars a month to creators making top Spotlight videos.
Last year, Snapchat announced Spotlight Challenges - cash prizes for users creating top videos using specific lenses, sounds, or topics. The company says it paid out more than USD 250 million to creators in 2021.
The phone will also feature an improved camera and a faster processor
Tech1 week ago
New personal boundary tool will make users feel like they have nearly four feet between their virtual avatar and others
Tech1 week ago
Following the $29 billion wipeout, Mark Zuckerberg is in the twelfth spot on Forbes’ list of real-time billionaires
Tech1 week ago
Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth after Meta's stock plunged by 26 per cent
Tech1 week ago
The competition, which aims to solve the real-world issues of piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing, will be held in June 2023
Tech1 week ago
The redesigned space has doubled in size for an expanded customer experience
Tech1 week ago
The digital giant also owns Instagram and WhatsApp
Tech1 week ago
The $3.6-billion deal comes weeks after Microsoft unveiled a landmark $69 billion pact to acquire “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard
Tech1 week ago