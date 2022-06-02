Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Facebook chief operating officer

Shares of the company fell about 4 per cent following the news

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 12:00 AM

Meta Platforms Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will leave the social media company after 14 years, according to her Facebook post.

Shares of the company fell about 4 per cent following the news.

Sandberg said she was not sure of what the future holds for her, but she plans to focus on her foundation and philanthropic work going forward.

She said she will leave the company this fall, but will continue to be on Meta's board.