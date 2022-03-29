Samsung’s trade-in offers for S22 Series now available in UAE

Customers can save up to Dh3,300, towards their new Galaxy by swapping up to three existing devices

Consumers in the UAE looking to trade-in online simply need to follow four simple steps to complete the process. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 4:38 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics announced that the trade-in initiative is up and running until July 31st for all UAE consumers wishing to purchase the brand-new Galaxy S22 Series.

Customers can now save up to Dh3,300 on their Galaxy S22, Galaxy 22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra by trading their current smartphone, smartwatch, or tablet from any brand. Those wishing to try this option to purchase a new Galaxy smartphone can trade-in as many as three old devices, including those with cracked screens.

“Our trade-in initiative is once again on offer as we launch our latest Galaxy S22 Series across the UAE. This initiative is a token to on our ongoing commitment at Samsung to provide the best experience for our customers with advanced purchase options and affordability,” said Osman Albora, head of Mobile Experience division, Samsung Gulf Electronics.

"Moreover, as we seek to drive eco-conscious solutions, our trade-in options positively align towards that goal. I am delighted to be announcing this special initiative and look forward to seeing consumers experience our latest Galaxy S22 Series," he said.

Consumers in the UAE looking to trade-in online simply need to follow four simple steps to complete the process:

1. Go to samsung.com/ae and order any of the Galaxy S22 Series devices.

2. Visit www.samsung.com/ae/offer/mobile-trade-in, select up to three old devices and complete the evaluation.

3. Keep your old device(s) ready - Samsung’s trade partner will contact you for pick up in 2-3 days.

4. Finally, the trade-in amount of your old device(s) will be transferred to your bank account upon successful evaluation.

Alternatively, those looking to trade-in in stores can visit their nearest Samsung Experience Store or selected electronic retailers, present their old device(s) for instant evaluation by store staff, and receive an instant discount value to purchase any Galaxy S22 Series product from the store based on the evaluation.

