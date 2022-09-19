Samsung launches the new Odyssey Ark across the UAE

The world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen brings together premium, cinematic picture quality, immersive surround sound and an incredibly flexible interface which gamers increasingly demand

The large 55-inch screen wraps around the user’s field of view thanks to its 1000R curvature, filling their peripheral vision. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 2:56 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics announced the launch of Odyssey Ark across the UAE. As the gaming community continues craving new experiences, Odyssey Ark delivers access to a new world of gaming that will raise standards across the entire industry.

The world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen brings together premium, cinematic picture quality, immersive surround sound and an incredibly flexible interface which gamers increasingly demand, thereby adding a completely new form factor to the industry-leading Odyssey lineup.

“Offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion, we are incredibly excited to unveil this totally unique, next-generation gaming screen, the Odyssey Ark,” said Wesam Abu Saymeh, head of Display Solutions at Samsung Electronics. “Gaming is growing at a rapid pace with new technologies penetrating the industry more each day, and our screens reflect that change, offering gamers across the UAE the chance to transcend their gaming journey with an unparalleled quality experience.”

A new Cinematic experience

The large 55-inch screen wraps around the user’s field of view thanks to its 1000R curvature, filling their peripheral vision. With newly added 14-bit processing, a sophisticated lighting control technology, gamers see both dark and bright scenes. For supreme cinematic experience, the Odyssey Ark leverages Samsung’s Matte Display and Sound Dome Technology.

The Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeps users focused on the content in front of them.

The Odyssey Ark introduces magnificent sound with 'Sound Dome Tech' featuring AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos to enhance the surround sound experience. Four speakers, one at each corner, and two central woofers result in realistic and rich sound.

Superior gaming performance

The Odyssey Ark delivers powerful gaming performance and enables gamers to experience the best of gaming experience ever. Along with the 165Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey Ark brings together a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution featuring 1ms response time (GtG) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, maximizing on-screen accuracy and giving gamers a competitive edge in fast-moving environments.

Game Bar is a powerful tool enabling gamers to quickly and easily view their gaming status and control important settings without ever needing to leave the game screen. From checking FPS (Frames Per Second), HDR (High Dynamic Range) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), to adjusting settings such as screen ratio, response time and Game Picture mode, Game Bar puts the player in control and on the road to victory.

Flexible interface

The Odyssey Ark provides a range of innovative features that let gamers adjust screen size, position and even ratio for an optimal gaming setup. First, the solar-powered Ark Dial – the exclusive controller for the Odyssey Ark – can quickly and simply control a variety of settings, including Flex Move Screen, Multi View, Quick Settings and Game Bar.

Flex Move Screen allows users to adjust screen size between 55- and 27-inches, change the screen position and even switch the screen ratio between 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 – all with just one touch of Ark Dial. This freedom in not only horizontal, but also vertical position, gives users even more control of the viewing experience. As well as being equipped with a solar panel, the Ark Dial can also be charged by a USB Type-C connection, eliminating the need for any disposable batteries.

Customers can now purchase Samsung’s Odyssey Ark from Samsung brand shops and major retailers across the UAE and Samsung.com.

— business@khaleejtimes.com