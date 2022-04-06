Samsung launches the award-winning QLED TV in the UAE

Neo QLED features next-generation picture quality and a range of cutting-edge personalisation options

By Staff Report Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 4:06 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics today launched the new Neo QLED with the latest advancements in picture quality, sound technology and smart features. With more screen size options, customizable accessories and an upgraded interface, the 2022 Neo QLED brings the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’ closer to reality with life-like images, immersive sound and hyper-personalised experiences.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the Neo QLED, offering new cutting-edge technologies, features and designs for a re-defined experience across multiple devices,” said Mustafa Sadick, regional director and head of Visual Display Group, Samsung Gulf Electronics.

“There has been a dramatic shift in what consumers are looking for and the demand for world-class TVs is on the rise. The 2022 Neo QLED 8K is designed to fulfill the needs of consumers and empower their lifestyles, whilst helping them unlock new experiences.”

Large screen experience

Thanks to the Neo Quantum Processor and the advancements in picture technology and sound it delivers, 2022 Neo QLED provides some of the most pristine images and immersive soundscapes possible. In fact, this year’s Neo Quantum Processor introduces advanced contrast mapping with BLU (back-light unit), increasing the brightness level from 12 to 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source – the Quantum Mini LEDs. This allows the TV to control its lighting across 16,384 steps, quadrupled from the previous 4,096 steps.

The new Shape Adaptive Light technology leverages the Neo Quantum Processor to analyze lines, shapes and surfaces to control the shape of light from the Quantum Mini LEDs, enhancing the brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen. The result is outstanding image quality that puts full HDR content on display.

Expanding the user experience

The Neural Quantum Processor 8K also powers a new technological innovation — Real Depth Enhancer, a multi-intelligence picture quality algorithm. This technological advancement creates a greater sense of realism by determining and processing an object on the screen against its background to create a sense of depth.

Experiencing your screen

Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information. As the ambient light changes, the screen will gradually reduce the amount of light and offer warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly. This allows for a more comfortable viewing experience at night by reducing the blue light which may affect one’s sleep quality.

Immersive sound with smart features

Neo QLED’s sound features have received a major upgrade as well. Building on OTS (Object Tracking Sound), which directs the sound to move across the room along with the object on-screen, the 2022 products will feature OTS Pro, which incorporates powerful up-firing speakers to create overhead surround sound. 2022 Neo QLED also delivers a truly remarkable Dolby Atmos experience thanks to the addition of Samsung’s new top channel speakers. With multi-channel speakers placed throughout the TV, Neo QLED delivers a dynamic sound experience that tracks the actions from all corners.

Designed to improve daily lives

From gaming, to working from home, and even wellness – the Neo QLED is designed to deliver the best experiences throughout with its multitude of hyper-personalised features. From accessing work documents straight from the Neo QLED to outstanding opportunities for your senses – the NEO QLED decidedly merges wellness with work-from-home environments. Its next-generation gaming consoles demand a display that enhances both performance and picture quality — and Samsung’s cutting-edge Neo QLEDs are engineered to deliver. The TV features the new and intuitive Game Bar in Game Mode, allowing players to easily adjust the screen’s aspect ratio, check input lag, and connect wireless headsets, while gameplay is optimized through the Samsung AI processor.

The new Neo QLED can be purchased from Samsung brand shops, e-store and major retailers in the UAE.

