Russia upholds $357 million fine on Google over Ukraine content

The fine on the Russian subsidiary of Google is for repeated failure to delete information

By Reuters Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 11:30 PM

A Russian court on Friday upheld a turnover-based fine of 21.7 billion roubles ($357 million) against Google’s Russian subsidiary for repeated failure to delete information related to what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

Shortly after the Ukraine war started on February 24, Russia introduced draconian new laws banning the spreading of non-official information about the war, and criminalising use of the words “war” and “invasion” to describe it.