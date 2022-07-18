Russia fines Google $360m over Ukraine content

The photo goes back 13 billion years, says NASA
A Moscow court has fined Google 21 billion roubles ($360 million) for failing to remove content concerning Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, the nation’s telecommunications regulator said on Monday.
Roskomnadzor said the Google-owned video platform YouTube had failed to block “false information” on the offensive in Ukraine, “extremist and terrorist propaganda” and content “calling on minors to participate in unauthorised demonstrations”.
The regulator said that as this was a repeat conviction for Google the fine was based on its annual revenue in Russia.
Russian authorities have been dialling up their pressure on Western social media firms in recent years with repeated fines and threats in a bid to remove criticism from the internet, one of the last bastions of free speech in Russia.
Like most of its Western rivals, Google recently quit the Russian market to denounce Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.
ALSO READ:
According to Vladimir Zykov, an expert cited by Russian news agency Ria-Novosti, the fine is the largest ever imposed on a Western tech firm by a Russian court.
Russian authorities can impose on Google “as many fines as they wish, they won’t receive the money” as the firm has pulled out of the country, he added.
Google had no immediate comment concerning the fine.
Roskomnadzor branded the activities of Google and YouTube with the “terrorist” label in March, opening up the possibility they would be blocked in Russia, as have Twitter, Instagram and many independent medias following the start of the military operation.
Russian authorities have increased the legal penalties for speaking out against the conflict. Those found guilty of spreading “false information” about the Russian military face up to 15 years in jail.
Several people have already been jailed on such charges.
The photo goes back 13 billion years, says NASA
The social media company is unlikely to go anywhere regardless of whether or not it changes hands
Disperses the holy book to worshippers as they finish haj journey in Makkah
Social media company planning to sue Tesla chief as early as this week
The Tesla CEO said on Friday that he was terminating his plan to buy the platform
While most smartphones have 3-4 rear cameras, Nothing has only two cameras on the back of the phone (1) that produce great results
The Tesla chief has said that he will be pulling out of the deal
Tesla chief takes the stage at the Allen & Co Sun Valley Conference, an annual gathering of media and technology executives