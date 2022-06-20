ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 Review
When one screen won't do the job, Asus treats us by giving another one in a powerful portable package.
The Asus ROG ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 2022 refresh is nothing short of amazing. A fully loaded machine includes AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU with 16GB of VRAM, and 32GB of RAM. In short, that’s a powerhouse for gaming and content creation work and simply put at a premium, this is one of the best gaming laptops your money can buy.
That's not at all, the Duo has two amazing displays with an insanely bright 16-inch mini-LED display and a 14-inch secondary touch display.
Design
The Zephyrus Duo 16 maintains the sleek all black chassis of last year's model. The mag alloy lid has been coated with anti-fingerprint material to minimize smudges. Similarly, the lid conserves the distinctive ROG dot matrix design. The ROG slash pattern, logo and other details on the lid have been highlighted by making use of a dark metallic purple colour. This colour contributes to further accentuating what the laptop’s modern "Dark Tech" theme that ROG is known for.
The most notable feature about the Zephyrus Duo 16 is its second display. The second display has been built on top of the revamped AAS+ mechanism (AAS+ 2.0). It now slides closer to the main display creating the sense of boundless interaction between both panels and improving its overall usability. You can even turn off the second display if you feel it comes in the way of your work but it's seamless.
The main display is a miniLED panel. Powered by AUO AmLED technology and ROG’s in-house backlight algorithm, the miniLED panel provides truly vibrant colours. With a 100,000:1 contrast ratio and peak brightness of up to 1100nits, the miniLED panel offers deeper contrast and higher brightness than traditional LED displays. This allows images to pop off the screen with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification. The miniLED panel has been Pantone validated and makes use to achieve DCI-P3 100% coverage for super vivid colours. Furthermore, the QHD resolution, 165Hz, 3ms response time and Adaptive-Sync support also make the Zephyrus Duo 16 miniLED panel a more than appropriate option for AAA titles and competitive games.
The Zephyrus Duo 16 keyboard design and layout have been conceived to provide users with great ease of use. By going from a 1.4mm travel distance (on Zephyrus Duo 15 2021), all the way to 1.7mm travel distance, the Zephyrus Duo 16 offers a satisfying, and comfortable typing and gaming experience. N-key rollover ensures that each keypress is independently registered, giving users flexibility in games for complicated combos or accuracy for quick typing. The Zephyrus Duo 16 also features a Per-key RGB keyboard that enables RGB customization of each individual key.
On the ports end, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a microSD slot, and a combination headphone/mic jack. Behind, there is the HDMI 2.1 port, another USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and the RJ-45 Ethernet jack. On the right side is the last USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and this port can charge up to 100W.
Performance
Expect this laptop to offer you the best in performance, no questions asked. With its amazing internal package, the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor will bring gaming to the next level and Nvidia's RTX 3080TI GPU effectively make this a solid gaming and productivity machine.
It also remains cool under pressure thanks to its 4 heatsinks, each lined with ultrathin copper fins as slim as 0.1mm. These fins are half the size of typical solutions, allowing for higher density to increase surface area for heat dissipation and lower air resistance to allow for smoother flow. On the strength of the effective heat dissipation and ROG Intelligent Cooling System, heavy gameplay cannot be cooler.
On functionality, navigating between the second and first screens is easy thanks to ScreenPad Plus. The Asus Screen Xpert software allows for seamless navigation between the primary display and ScreenPad Plus secondary display. It enables drag and drop, touchscreen controls, and a few other intuitive tools to optimize experience. Users can personalize their ScreenPad Plus experience with Task Groups that show up to 5 selected apps on command, Quick Keys to create custom keyboard shortcuts, and more.
On the audio front, the Zephyrus Duo 16 features 6 speakers with dual force-cancelling woofers, which together provide a solid acoustic experience under most scenarios. With Dolby Atmos support, the system can recreate a virtual 5.1.2 channel surround soundstage for incredibly immersive content. As far battery goes, the large 90Whr battery and fast Type-C 100W Power Delivery charging technology will allow users to minimize the time they remain tethered to a plug. Fast charge PD technology can take the Zephyrus Duo 16 battery from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. Users can readily expect to partake in their day-to-day task on their Zephyrus Duo 16 while on the go.
Verdict
The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022) is the company's testament in making solid hardware. This laptop is perfect for high-end gamers looking for a powerhouse laptop but for content creators who want the very best with added functionality, this machine does it all.
Its second screen makes it a category of its own considering that it is its standout feature and expect to see your productivity go up even more. It's going to be very hard for anyone to go back to a normal single screened laptop after experiencing this.