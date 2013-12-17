Ramadan 2013, iPhone 5S among top UAE searches in 2013

The deal was struck after negotiations kicked off on Sunday
Search engine giant Google today released its annual list of searches and trending items, the Zeitgeist.
Google Zeitgeist results, the most extensive from the California-based Internet titan to date, are broken down for various countries and categories, such as people, events, films or athletes.
Here are the top searches in the UAE.
Top trending search
1. Ramadan 2013
2. iPhone 5S
3. Samsung Galaxy S4
4. Gangnam Style
5. Diwali 2013
6. Earthquake Dubai
7. Eid 2013
8. Iron Man 3
9. Ramadan Series 2013
10. Harlem Shake
Top trending people
1. Paul Walker
2. Mohammed Assaf
3. Jennifer Lawrence
4. Justin Bieber
5. Bassem Youssef
6. Nelson Mandela
7. Priyanka Chopra
8. Pope Francis
9. Ali Mabkhout
10. Hugo Chavez
Most searched movies
1. Iron Man 3
2. Man of Steel
3. Oblivion
4. Evil Dead
5. The Croods
6. Pain and Gain
7. Zero Dark Thirty
8. Monsters University
9. Warm Bodies
10. Jack the Giant Slayer
Most searched actors, actresses or famous personalities
1. Justin Bieber
2. Rihanna
3. Kim Kardashian
4. Katy Perry
5. Angelina Jolie
6. Beyonce
7. Lady Gaga
8. Shakira
9. Adele
10. Madonna
