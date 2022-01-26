Pakistan Digital City launched at Expo 2020 Dubai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt signs 4 MoUs to promote digital transformation and information technology

The KPK Board of Investment and Trade (KPK BoIT) signed four memorandum of understandings on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai. — Supplied photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 3:53 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the rapidly growing province in Pakistan, on Wednesday announced the launch of the country’s first digital city — Pakistan Digital City, to accelerate digital transformation and promote information technology in the country.

The newly-launched digital city is close to the Islamabad capital territory and to the new International Airport of Islamabad. The latest digital initiative of the KPK government is offering exemption from custom duties, taxes, and general sales tax for 10 years.

The KPK Board of Investment and Trade (KPK BoIT) signed four memorandum of understandings on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai. Earlier, the KPK government signed 44 deals worth $8 billion at the Investment Conference in Dubai that will transform the province into an investment and trade hub in the region.

Global business hub

Atif Khan, provincial minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Technology said, KPK is one of the largest regions of the nation and it is our ambition to make it a global business and investment hub by building a sustainable and easy to use digital infrastructure that will help in reducing the red tape and lengthy procedures to enable a smart ecosystem.

“The conversion to e-governance will lead to transparency and efficiency, taking us one step closer to the dream we all have for our glorious Pakistan. The new generation has to take the opportunity to express themselves and explore the opportunities unlocked with our new achievements in the IT sector, opening doors towards a brighter future,” Khan said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

The KPK is witnessing new dawn of digital transformation in the government and the private sectors. The province has dedicatedly focused on supporting regulations, strengthening institutions, and increasing capabilities for Digital Access, Digital Governance, Digital Economy, and Digital Skills in the region.

One-window policy

Ali Mahmoud, managing director, KPK IT Board, said Pakistan Digital City is enabling a systematic digital transformation in the province by leveraging information and communication technologies for job creation, connectivity, empowerment, and inclusive economic growth.

“The one-window policy that KPK government has initiated, has seen a tremendous response and has been a key driver in attracting tangible investment towards the region,” he said.

Building comprehensive ecosystem

Hassan Daud Butt, CEO KPK BOIT, said the provincial government is working tirelessly to build a comprehensive ecosystem within the country to encourage businesses and investors to move to the country.

“The Minister of IT in cooperation with the KP government has launched the Special Technology Zone Authority to support youth, freelancers and Technology businesses to flourish with the infrastructure provided,” he said.

“We have over 20,000 IT graduates and engineers every year and our aim is to create ample employment opportunities for them within the region. Technology is affecting everything in our daily life we need to work in tandem with the global digital transition,” Butt said.

“We are happy to sign four MoUs during the IT ceremony, in providing IT training, setting up digital payment solutions to support the digital transformation of KPK and supporting Pakistani youth and fresh graduates to find their passion. Expo 2020 Dubai gave us a chance to showcase our country in a different light to the world,” he added.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com