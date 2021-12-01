Oracle announces new AI services for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

New services for developers and data scientists make it easy to apply AI to enterprise scenarios

By Staff Report Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 3:40 PM

Oracle has announced the availability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI services, a collection of services that make it easier for developers to apply AI services to their applications without requiring data science expertise.

The new OCI AI services give developers the choice of leveraging out-of-the-box models that have been pretrained on business-oriented data or custom training the services based on their organization’s own data. The six new services help developers with a range of complex tasks from language to computer vision, and time-series forecasts.

Companies today need AI to accelerate innovation, assess business conditions, and deliver new customer experiences. However, they frequently run into implementation issues ranging from a scarcity of data science expertise, difficulties in training models on relevant business data to getting their platform to work in a live environment or breaking down data silos. As a result, companies expend valuable time and resources, when they need AI that’s consistent, responsive, and capable of working in their business applications and operational environments to deliver actionable results.

“It’s essential for organisations to bridge the gap between the promise of AI and implementing AI that helps them achieve real results,” said Greg Pavlik, chief technology officer, Oracle Cloud Platform. “Oracle is best positioned to realise the value of AI through our industry-leading expertise in enterprise applications and enterprise data, our next-generation cloud infrastructure, and our deep commitment to building AI services and solutions.”

Based on Oracle’s experience as the leading business applications vendor with the most complete suite of cloud applications, Oracle’s AI services are pretrained to provide immediate value for enterprises across a broad range of use cases.

The new OCI AI services are at the core of Oracle AI, a collection of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science offerings that include Oracle Digital Assistant, as well as OCI Data Science and Oracle Database Machine Learning, which are used for building, managing, and deploying machine learning models. Organisations around the world rely on Oracle AI to help automate their operations, drive innovation, and make smarter decisions securely.

