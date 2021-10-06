OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Review
As a global smartphone leader, OPPO has always pushed mobile engineering to the next frontier. The company’s overall strategy of providing premium offerings such as design, battery, and camera within an affordable price range has garnered worldwide interest, building OPPO a loyal fan base. OPPO’s Reno6 flagship has just launched and the Reno6 Pro 5G is filled to the brim with a lot of quality-of-life upgrades especially when it comes to camera.Here is what’s new:
Let’s take a closer look at the design and features in our hands-on review.
The Reno6 Pro 5G is a slim 7.99mm device that weighs 188g. It has retained OPPO’s trademark Reno Glow design and comes in two new colours which are Arctic Blue and Lunar Grey. The differences between the two colours are that the Arctic Blue features an improved OPPO Reno Glow effect while the Lunar Grey variant has a metallic silver finish. It’s really good to look at and has good grip at the back.
On the front comes an AMOLED,90Hz panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes with HDR10+ and can go up to 800 nits of brightness, and so does fairly well in harsh lighting scenarios, especially outdoors. Colours are rich and visually appealing, especially if you’re watching Netflix.
Other than that, it has the standard volume control and power button on the side and a USB-C port as standard.
OPPO has released the Reno6 Pro with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform and Kryo 585 CPU, operating at up to 3.2GHz. It runs on 12 GB RAM, which can be expanded using OPPO’s RAM expansion technology. If you have the extra space for it, this can boost different RAM configurations that push the phone to more than 16GB with added storage memory. It comes in 128GB 8GB RAM and 256GB 12GB RAM configurations
The smartphone also has a large 4500mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, which can charge to 100 per cent in only 31 minutes and power optimization for daily usage. Supercharging has long been OPPO’s biggest strength, and this is no exception.
As far as gaming goes, the Reno6 Pro has game features which apply time filters on scenes in various styles in real time. Qualcomm’s CPU really pushes the boundaries of mid-range gaming and most users will find the performance to their liking.
OPPO has slotted in a 50MP AI quad-camera matrix on the back, a 32MP selfie camera at the front, a Sony IMX766 sensor, and OPPO’s AI capabilities. The cinematic bokeh flare effect in portrait mode for both videos and stills give content a standout cinematic look.
However, the 50 MP camera sensor is what needs to be talked about; it’s powered by a Sony IMX766 sensor. The sensor works well in reducing the ghosting effect and motion blur that happen with HDR.
Focus tracking is solid and you can see a lot of vloggers use this phone with the 32 MP front camera. The AI also tracks a library of things that are commonly filmed besides faces, such as pets and the sky. You’ll notice little things especially when filming on macro mode; while it does work in this instance for the leaf, it only goes to show that OPPO’s AI will pretty much optimize scenes for you in varying situations. You can also do this on your own if you prefer. As a result, OPPO’s camera tech continues to impress.
All in all, the Reno6 Pro 5G gives exactly what is expected of the device at the price point offered. Gaming is an absolute pleasure on this device and video recording holds out on its own. Overall, OPPO has given a worthy offering. The smartphone retails at a price of AED 2,999 and is available now.
The Reno6 Series is now available for purchase from September 15th, 2021 across OPPO’s e-commerce regional websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf at a retail price of AED 2,999.