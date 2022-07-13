'Oh the irony lol': Elon Musk reacts after Twitter sues him

Tesla chief tweets minutes after social media giant filed lawsuit against him for breaching $44 billion contract

By ANI Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 7:09 AM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was quick enough to react to a lawsuit filed against him by Twitter for breaching the $44 billion contract.

Minutes after news surfaced online that Twitter had sued him, Musk took to the microblogging site to simply tweet, "Oh the irony lol."

It is assumed Musk is referring to the ongoing controversy considering Twitter reportedly did not want to go through with the deal in April.

As per The Verge, the lawsuit was filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday, accusing Musk of hypocrisy.

"Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches, to compel Musk to fulfil his legal obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions," Twitter wrote in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit marks the beginning of what could be a protracted legal battle as Twitter seeks to hold Musk to his deal to pay $54.20 per share for the company.

Twitter, which is being repped by M&A powerhouse law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, alleged that Musk looked for an escape from the deal, which required a "material adverse effect" or breach of contract.

"Musk had to try to conjure one of those," the lawsuit stated.

Musk announced the termination of a $44 billion Twitter purchase deal in a letter sent by Musk's team to Twitter last week. Musk decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement.

In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.

Back in June, Musk had openly accused the microblogging website of breaching the merger agreement and threatened to walk away and call off the acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he had requested on spam and fake accounts.

A few days ago, Musk ridiculed Twitter for initiating a legal battle to force him to purchase the company. Musk tweeted four images of him laughing, "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court."