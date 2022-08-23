NVIDIA Recommends GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptops As The Ideal Choice For Students Planning Their New Academic Year
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
Ahead of the forthcoming academic year, NVIDIA is advising students looking for a new laptop to opt for models equipped with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. Laptops with these GPUs offer advanced features and technology that makes them ideal for a variety of student-centric use cases over the new school year and beyond.
A student’s computing needs are diverse; the laptop must pack potent performance when tackling the latest applications (general productivity, STEM focused etc.) and games, and be rugged yet compact and light enough to travel with for the current school year and beyond. The laptop will also need to offer substantial battery life and useful ancillary features (webcam, surround audio etc.).
These requirements immediately disqualify low-spec, inexpensive machines that will inevitably develop problems or answer so few requirements that it would have to be replaced mid-way through the school term – an unnecessary additional expense.
It makes far more sense to invest in the right laptop right from the get-go. This is where NVIDIA GeForce powered laptops come into the picture, particularly those with the potent, feature rich and efficient GeForce RTX30 series GPUs.
Studious Maximus
By taking advantage of GPU acceleration provided by GeForce laptops, applications frequently used in the engineering, computer science, data science and economics fields will perform at their best. This means interactive, real-time rendering for complex component designs and simulations, faster image and signal processing, and the ability to develop larger, more accurate artificial intelligence (AI) and data science models.
The outbreak of COVID-19 a little over two years ago introduced the world at large to remote learning and collaboration, and although classrooms are once again welcoming students, technology that makes it easier to remotely learn from and collaborate with lecturers is still important. GeForce equipped laptops can deliver this experience smoothly, allowing students to remain laser focused on learning.
A Tool to Amplify Creativity
NVIDIA Studio laptops are designed for creators, for performance, and for the latest and greatest creative apps, making them ideal for students keen on becoming 3D artists, designers, photographers and image editing specialists, streamers and even video editors.
Through the NVIDIA Studio platform of accelerated apps, robust driver support and exclusive tools including NVIDIA Omniverse, Canvas, and Broadcast, students can express themselves uninhibited. GeForce RTX laptops are equipped with dedicated hardware to accelerate 3D design, photo, and video editing, and with AI, students can apply advanced effects with one click of a mouse button.
Students who have embraced streaming or partake in e-learning or video conferencing can benefit from NVIDIA Broadcast. The platform can create a ‘studio’ anywhere by removing background noise and echo, offering green-screen capabilities, improving camera and voice quality and much more.
NVIDIA Encoder is also designed for streamers and provides the tools to create incredible graphics and stutter-free live stream feeds. It also includes exclusive optimizations for popular streaming applications that unlock the ability to give the audience the very best, every time.
Potent Power in a Portable Package
GeForce laptops feature Max-Q technology, an AI-powered system that optimizes laptop performance, power and efficiency. It enables laptop manufacturers to build powerful machines in portable frames; GeForce laptops are the world’s thinnest high-performance machines – many designs are less than 20mm thick and weigh less than 1.8kg, meaning they’re ideal for students on-the-go.
Leveraging NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and Battery Boost technology, students can count on extended battery life, whether they’re working with popular STEM apps or indulging in gaming.
When gaming, students can look forward to an immersive experience that’s free from distractions thanks to WhisperMode 2.0. The efficiency focused technology is designed to minimize cooling fan noise, while still providing steady framerates and sharp visuals.
Geared for Gaming
When it’s time to game, NVIDIA GeForce laptops are agile performers that offer high quality visuals and smooth-as-silk framerates.
GeForce Game Ready Drivers deliver the best experience right from day one of a new game launch. Working in collaboration with developers, GPU drivers are tuned and extensively tested across thousands of hardware configurations for maximum performance and reliability. The drivers also feature tools to optimise game settings with a single click.
In the same vein, students can take advantage of NVIDIA DLSS, an AI-powered innovation that boosts framerates, while maintaining visual quality. DLSS is currently available in over 150 games including Spider-Man Remastered, God of War, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Battlefield 2022 and Red Dead Redemption 2, while many more games will be added in the coming months.
In addition, GeForce laptops are a competitive gamers’ best friend; RTX 30 Series laptops offer the lowest latency and best responsiveness thanks to NVIDIA Reflex technology, which means it is easier to plan a move in advance or quickly line up a headshot. The technology is available for many games such as Valorant, Fornite, God of War, Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch and Apex Legends to name a few.
Taking all this into account, when it’s time for a new laptop for the new school year and beyond, it makes sense to opt for one equipped with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. These machines are ideal for students regardless of their requirements; hundreds of potential options are on the market with popular models being the ASUS TUF RTX 3050 , ASUS TUF RTX 3050TI, HP Pavilion RTX3050ti, MSI RTX 3060.