Nokia wins deal to supply 5G equipment to Reliance Jio

Having one of the largest RAN footprints in the world, the Indian telecom giant plans to deploy a 5G stand-alone network to deliver advanced services

File photo

By ANI Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 2:03 PM

On Monday, Nokia said that Reliance Jio had selected it as a major (countrywide) supplier of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio, in a multi-year deal.

Reliance Jio is India's number one mobile operator, and has one of the largest RAN footprints in the world.

Under the contract, Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, Remote Radio Heads (RRH) to support different spectrum bands, and self-organising network software, Nokia said in a statement.

Reliance Jio plans to deploy a 5G stand-alone network, which will interwork with its 4G network. This will enable Jio to deliver advanced 5G services, such as massive machine-to-machine communications, network slicing, and ultra-low latency.

We're proud that @reliancejio has chosen our industry-leading #AirScale 5G portfolio to build one of the largest #5G networks in the world, helping bring advanced 5G services to millions of people and industrial customers across India.🤝https://t.co/lawZWQPW0u pic.twitter.com/0gDWmwHp2B — Nokia (@nokia) October 17, 2022

"We are pleased to be working with Nokia for our 5G SA deployment in India. Jio is committed to continuously investing in the latest network technologies to enhance the experience of all of its customers," explained Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, in the press release.

"We are confident that our partnership with Nokia will deliver one of the most advanced 5G networks globally."

Commenting on the deal, the President and CEO of Nokia, Pekka Lundmark said:

"This is a significant win for Nokia in an important market and a new customer with one of the largest RAN footprints in the world. This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services, enabled by our industry-leading AirScale portfolio."

Delighted @reliancejio have placed their trust in us to help bring premium 5G services to millions of people across India. Our AirScale portfolio will help deliver next-generation connectivity to consumers and businesses and drive the digital transformation of Indian industries. https://t.co/3SaisImYWj — Pekka Lundmark (@PekkaLundmark) October 17, 2022

"We are proud that Reliance Jio has placed its trust in our technology and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with them," he added.

Nokia has a long-standing presence in India. This new deal will mean that Nokia is now supplying India's three largest mobile operators, the company said, in the press release.

ALSO READ: