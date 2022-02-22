New UAE app lets you know if a cheque is likely to bounce

The filing did not disclose the name of the charity.
A new app launched in the UAE allows both businesses and individuals to instantly know if a cheque issued through a UAE-based bank is likely to bounce.
ChequeScore predicts the likelihood of a cheque to bounce, with a colour-coded system. Green indicates a low probability of a cheque bouncing; amber is medium; while red indicates high probability.
Announced by Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) on Tuesday, users are required to scan a cheque and enter its details to view its score.
“It is an important tool to assess the risk of accepting cheque payments, especially for small and medium enterprises for which post-dated cheques provide a necessary business lifeline,” the app’s description on Apple store says.
“On our app, you can keep track of all your scanned and issued cheques in one place, you can also send reminders to notify the issuer when the cheque is due and you can share the cheque score with others if you wish,” the app’s description on Apple store says.
