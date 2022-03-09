New Facebook tools target misinformation in users' groups

An AFP report said Fitbit is offering refunds of $299 each for the recalled smartwatches.
Tech6 days ago
Facebook on Wednesday began letting groups automatically reject posts identified as containing false information, taking aim at a part of the massive network that has drawn particular concern from misinformation watchdogs.
More than 1.8 billion people per month use Facebook Groups, which allow members to gather around topics ranging from parenting to politics.
Yet critics have said the groups are ripe targets for the spread of misleading or false information by having sometimes large audiences of like-minded users organized on a particular topic.
Administrators of “groups” at the leading social network can opt to have software automatically reject incoming posts showcasing information found to be false by third-party fact-checkers, Facebook App communities vice president Maria Smith said.
Groups were once touted by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg as a way to build more intimate communities at the world-spanning social network by providing online spaces for users to connect based on hobbies, endeavors, or other interests.
“Our research shows, those same features - privacy and community - are often exploited by bad actors, foreign and domestic, to spread false information and conspiracies,” disinformation researchers Nina Jankowicz and Cindy Otis wrote in a Wired opinion piece in 2020.
Facebook has long been under heavy pressure to prevent its platform from being used to spread misinformation on topics from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the Covid-19 pandemic and elections.
ALSO READ:
The platform on Wednesday also updated a “suspend” tool that administrators can use to temporarily stop selected members from posting, commenting or otherwise taking part in a group.
For groups seeking to incorporate new members, Facebook added the ability to promote them using email or QR codes, Smith said.
AFP currently works with Facebook’s fact checking program in more than 80 countries and 24 languages.
Under the programme, which started in December 2016, Facebook pays to use fact checks from around 80 organizations, including media outlets and specialized fact checkers, on its platform, WhatsApp and on Instagram.
An AFP report said Fitbit is offering refunds of $299 each for the recalled smartwatches.
Tech6 days ago
The streaming service had four Russian originals in the pipeline
Tech6 days ago
Amazon has pledged to donate up to $10 million for humanitarian efforts.
Tech6 days ago
The exhibition features dramatic works of digital and traditional art from 60 international and 15 UAE-based artists
Tech1 week ago
He noted that technology plays a more important role than ever in ensuring security
Tech1 week ago
New system also analyses the waste processes from the foodstuff in the country, thus identifying potential opportunities for re-export
Tech1 week ago
Zain was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy
Tech1 week ago
The voice-activated virtual care programme lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones
Tech1 week ago