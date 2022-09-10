Musk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger

Apple’s ‘Far Out' event today: How to watch, and what upgrades to expect on iPhone 14, Watch Series 8
The annual launch event will take place on September 7
Elon Musk’s lawyers said on Friday that Twitter Inc’s decision to pay $7.75 million to a whistleblower gives the world’s richest person another justification for terminating his $44 billion agreement to purchase the company.
In a letter to Twitter, the lawyers said Twitter’s failure to seek Musk’s consent before making the payment to Peiter Zatko violated the April 25 merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments.
“This severance payment ... cannot be cured,” and Musk is therefore not required to complete the merger, the letter said.
A copy of the letter was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The letter was filed after Musk filed under seal an amended countersuit, to incorporate Zatko’s claims of security lapses at the social media company.
The tech giant's latest smartphone lineup will be revealed on September 7
Dual cut-out design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware will show when an app actively uses the device’s microphone or video camera
Galaxy Watch5 comes with 13 per cent larger battery and provides eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging, which is 30 per cent faster than Galaxy Watch4
Prices for new Galaxy Z foldable devices start at Dh3,799 and go up to Dh7,249
Messaging app will stop being supported on some Apple devices from October
New Monetization Experiences will be led by Pratiti Raychoudhury
Within 30 minutes of publication, users will be able to edit their tweets 'a few times'